BRIEF-LEM Holding FY net profit at CHF 43.5 million

June 9 LEM Holding SA :
* Net profit for year reached 43.5 million Swiss francs
($45.40 million), an increase of 0.8 pct compared to previous
year
* FY EBIT declined by 1.3 million Swiss francs from 54.2
million Swiss francs to 52.9 million Swiss francs
* FY sales reached 261.5 million Swiss francs, an increase
of 1.4 pct (257.8 million Swiss francs); at constant exchange
rates, sales increased by 3.6 pct
* Proposes dividend of 35 Swiss francs (compared with 40
Swiss francs in previous year)
* Confirms 15 pct to 20 pct EBIT margin target range
* Expects steady sales in most markets with exception of
China where growth is forecasted to continue, though at a slower
pace
