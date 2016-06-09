版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 18:15 BJT

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' unit, Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz enter settlement agreement

June 9 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On June 8, 2016, co's unit , Allos Therapeutics and Sandoz Inc entered into a settlement agreement

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to folotyn

* Sandoz will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in U.S on November 15, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances

* Details of settlement confidential, parties will submit agreement to ftc and department of justice

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals says parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against sandoz

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says company's litigation against one other generic filer continues Source text: (1.usa.gov/1UCRQGP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐