BRIEF-KemPharm files NDA amendment request with FDA for pain drug Apadaz

June 9 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm files nda amendment request with fda for apadaz

* Amendment is focused on providing to fda additional information kempharm seeks to include in fda's current review of apadaz nda

* Fda determination is anticipated to impact previously announced target action date for apadaz of june 9, 2016 under pdufa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

