BRIEF-FXCM reports May metrics

June 9 FXCM Inc

* FXCM reports monthly metrics

* Average Institutional Trading Volume Per Day OF $2.3 Bln In May 2016, 34% Lower Than April 2016 And 64% Higher Than May 2015

* Institutional Customer Trading Volume Of $50 Bln In May 2016, 33% Lower Than April 2016 And 67% Higher Than May 2015

* An Average Of 550,310 Retail Client Trades Per Day In May 2016, 6% Lower Than April 2016 And 6% Higher Than May 2015

* Average Retail Customer Trading Volume Per Day Of $12.7 Bln In May 2016, 7% Lower Than April 2016 And 20% Lower Than May 2015