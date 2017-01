BRIEF-Francesca's Holdings Q2 comparable sales rise 2 pct

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Francesca's Holdings Corp qtrly comparable sales increased 2%

* Francesca's Holdings Corp qtrly net sales increased 12% to $106.1 million

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Fy2016 Shr View $0.89, Rev View $436.8 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Q2 Shr View $0.23, Rev View $117.2 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Fy2017 Shr View $0.93, Rev View $482.7 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Sees Fy 2016 Revenue $460 Mln To $480 Mln

* Francesca's Holdings Corp - Expects To Open 50 To 60 Boutiques And Close Five To Ten Underperforming Boutiques In Fiscal Year 2016

* Francesca's Holdings Corp - Includes A $0.04 Per Share Impact As Result Of Reversal Of Previously Accrued Stock-Based Compensation Expense

* Francesca's Holdings Corp - Assuming A Flat To A Low-Single Digit Decrease In Comparable Sales For Fy

* Francesca's Holdings Corp - Assuming A Mid-Single Digit Decrease In Comparable Sales For Q2

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Sees Capital Expenditures For Fiscal Year 2016 Are Expected To Be In Range Of $28 Mln To $31 Mln

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Sees Fy 2016 Shr $0.86 To $0.96

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Sees Q2 2017 Sales $106 Mln To $110 Mln

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Sees Q2 2016 Shr $0.16 To $0.19

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Q1 Shr View $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Q1 Sales $106.1 Mln Vs I/B/E/S View $106.8 Mln

* Francesca's Holdings Corp Q1 Shr $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)