BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance appoints two Co-COOs

June 9 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc :

* Walgreens Boots Alliance announced changes to senior management team for next phase of evolution

* Alex Gourlay and Ornella Barra have been appointed to role of co-chief operating officers

* Gourlay will oversee walgreens and boots

* Barra will supervise global brands, human resources and other business services

* Ken murphy becomes executive vice president of walgreens boots alliance and chief commercial officer and president of global brands

* Simon roberts, executive vice president of walgreens boots alliance and president of boots, has decided to leave the company in july

* Elizabeth fagan, currently svp and md international retail, is appointed as senior vice president and managing director of boots.