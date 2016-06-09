版本:
BRIEF-Sparton Resources announces receipt of payment for battery commissioning

June 9 Sparton Resources Says Three

* Sparton resources announces receipt of payment for battery commissioning

* Full payment of rmb 15.265 million (approximately $c3.2 million) was received by company's client

* Year monitoring and maintenance program for Zhangbei project battery has been prepared and accepted by state grid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

