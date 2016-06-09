BRIEF-Sparton Resources announces receipt of payment for battery commissioning

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Sparton Resources Says Three
* Sparton resources announces receipt of payment for battery commissioning
* Full payment of rmb 15.265 million (approximately $c3.2 million) was received by company's client
* Year monitoring and maintenance program for Zhangbei project battery has been prepared and accepted by state grid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: