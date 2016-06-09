版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Cardinal Health to prepare NETSPOT doses for Advanced Accelerator Applications

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. says selected Cardinal Health to supply Gallium 68 dotatate doses to u.s. Hospitals and imaging centers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

