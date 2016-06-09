版本:
BRIEF-Bluebird Bio says co, Lonza Houston enter into manufacturing agreement

June 9 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird Bio Inc says Lonza Houston Inc and co have entered into a strategic manufacturing agreement

* Says agreement provides for future commercial production of Bluebird Bio's Lenti-D and Lentiglobin drug products. Source text (1.usa.gov/25Oj2dB) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

