BRIEF-Carl Icahn to CNBC: "Educational system in this country (the U.S.) is abysmal"

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: "Educational system in this country (the U.S.) is abysmal"

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: You need someone like Donald Trump in Washington "very badly"

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Need a "major change" in this country or we "will have riots in the streets"

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: I'd get back into Apple if China concerns ebb

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Allergan is undervalued, with a "good CEO"

* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Definitely wouldn't buy Valeant (Bengaluru Newsroom)