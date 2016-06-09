BRIEF-Carl Icahn to CNBC: "Educational system in this country (the U.S.) is abysmal"

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 (Reuters) -
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: "Educational system in this country (the U.S.) is abysmal"
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: You need someone like Donald Trump in Washington "very badly"
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Need a "major change" in this country or we "will have riots in the streets"
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: I'd get back into Apple if China concerns ebb
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Allergan is undervalued, with a "good CEO"
* Carl Icahn to CNBC: Definitely wouldn't buy Valeant (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship