版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-General Electric says signed contract with Pakistan's power plant Hubco

June 9 General Electric Co

* Signed contract with Hubco to provide its digital industrial solutions for 1,292 mw Hubco power plant in bBluchistan, Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐