BRIEF-General Electric says signed contract with Pakistan's power plant Hubco

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 General Electric Co
* Signed contract with Hubco to provide its digital industrial solutions for 1,292 mw Hubco power plant in bBluchistan, Pakistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: