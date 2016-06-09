版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-AK Steel says financial priorities include reduction of indebtedness over time by about $700 mln

June 9 Ak Steel Holding Corp

* Financial priorities include reduction of indebtedness over time by about $700 million in principal amount, addressing its debt maturity profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

