BRIEF-Tesla introduces two new variants of Model S sedan

June 9 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Introducing two new variants of Model S, the Model S 60 And 60D

* Model S 60 delivers more than 200 miles range, top speed 130 mph and zero-to-60 acceleration in 5.5 seconds; starting at price of $66,000

* Model S 60D with all-wheel drive option begins at $71,000

* Model S 60 and 60D owners may choose to upgrade to 75kwh battery with software update in future, if needed Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)