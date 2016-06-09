版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Incyte says Baricitinib significantly reduces joint damage progression in rheumatoid arthritis

June 9 Incyte Corp

* Baricitinib significantly reduces joint damage progression in rheumatoid arthritis in patients who do not respond to conventional dmards

* Findings demonstrate baricitinib superior to placebo at inhibiting progressive radiographic joint damage in patients with rheumatoid arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

