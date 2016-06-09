版本:
BRIEF-GeneNews secures C$5mln capital commitment from GEM Global Yield Fund

June 9 Genenews Ltd :

* Entered into capital commitment agreement with gem global yield fund llc scs for a c$5 million capital commitment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

