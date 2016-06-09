版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Theratechnologies says government of Quebec has refused to add Egrifta to list of reimbursed medications

June 9 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies inc says government of Quebec, province where Egrifta was discovered, has refused to add it to list of reimbursed medications

* Government of Quebec, province where egrifta was discovered, has refused to add it to list of reimbursed medications

* Inesss concluded that decrease of visceral adipose tissue in HIV patients does not constitute a therapeutic advantage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐