BRIEF-Theratechnologies says government of Quebec has refused to add Egrifta to list of reimbursed medications

June 9 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies inc says government of Quebec, province where Egrifta was discovered, has refused to add it to list of reimbursed medications

* Inesss concluded that decrease of visceral adipose tissue in HIV patients does not constitute a therapeutic advantage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )