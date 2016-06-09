版本:
BRIEF-CSW Industrials names Greggory Branning CFO

June 9 Csw Industrials Inc :

* Csw industrials names greggory w. Branning chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

