BRIEF-Janus Capital Group launches four thematic ETF's

June 9 Janus Capital Group

* Launch of four thematic etfs that allow investors to target companies that may benefit from global demographic and consumer shifts

* Janus capital group inc says etfs are overseen by janus exchange traded products team and are not actively managed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

