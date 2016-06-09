版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Jing Bao asks Nevsun to issue press release to release Reservoir Minerals from $20 mln fee

June 9 Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd:

* Jing Bao (Asia) Ltd issues press release in response to press release by Nevsun Resources Ltd

* Request that Nevsun issue a press release to release Reservoir Minerals from $20 million break fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

