BRIEF-II-VI announces sale of certain RF assets for $45 mln in cash at closing - SEC Filing

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 II-VI Inc :
* II-VI Inc - sale of certain rf assets formerly owned by anadigics in June 2016 for $45 million in cash at closing - SEC Filing
* II-VI Inc - deal includes $5 million earn out over 18 months, coupled with various support and multi-year supply agreements with purchaser
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship