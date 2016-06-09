BRIEF-II-VI announces sale of certain RF assets for $45 mln in cash at closing - SEC Filing

June 9 II-VI Inc :

* II-VI Inc - sale of certain rf assets formerly owned by anadigics in June 2016 for $45 million in cash at closing - SEC Filing

* II-VI Inc - deal includes $5 million earn out over 18 months, coupled with various support and multi-year supply agreements with purchaser Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Oet1o0) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)