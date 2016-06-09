BRIEF-White Mountains Insurance agreed to sell Tranzact Holdings LLC on June 9 - SEC Filing

June 9 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* White Mountains Insurance Group says on June 9 co entered into definitive agreement for sale of Tranzact Holdings LLC - SEC Filing

* White Mountains Insurance Group says transaction will increase its book value by approximately $85 million, or $17 per share Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1OeswdK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)