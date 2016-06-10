版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Sgs sa says acquires IPS Testing, USA

June 10 Sgs Sa

* Says acquires IPS Testing, USA

* Says IPS Testing employs 52 staff and is expected to generate 2016 revenues in excess of USD 5 million Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐