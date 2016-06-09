版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Primeline Energy files notice of arbitration against CNOOC

June 9 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc

* Primeline files notice of arbitration against CNOOC

* Primeline's statement of claim will be submitted when tribunal is formed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

