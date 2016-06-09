BRIEF-Primeline Energy files notice of arbitration against CNOOC

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Primeline Energy Holdings Inc
* Primeline files notice of arbitration against CNOOC
* Primeline's statement of claim will be submitted when tribunal is formed
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship