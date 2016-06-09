版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 20:44 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share

June 9 Monsanto Co

* Monsanto board approves dividend of 54 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐