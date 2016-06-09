BRIEF-Agenus announces lead product candidate selection in Merck collaboration

June 9 Agenus Inc :

* Agenus announces lead product candidate selection in its collaboration with Merck

* Based on this milestone and under terms of agreement, Agenus received a $2 million milestone payment from Merck

* Merck has selected a lead antibody candidate and several backup antibodies, discovered by Agenus, to an undisclosed Merck checkpoint target