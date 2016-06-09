BRIEF-Agenus announces lead product candidate selection in Merck collaboration

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Agenus Inc :
* Agenus announces lead product candidate selection in its collaboration with Merck
* Based on this milestone and under terms of agreement, Agenus received a $2 million milestone payment from Merck
* Merck has selected a lead antibody candidate and several backup antibodies, discovered by Agenus, to an undisclosed Merck checkpoint target
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship