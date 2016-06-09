版本:
BRIEF-Prism Medical announces departure of CFO

June 9 Prism Medical Ltd

* Prism medical announces departure of chief financial officer

* Currently in advanced negotiations with a qualified candidate for chief financial officer position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

