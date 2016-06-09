BRIEF-TechTarget accepts for purchase 5.2 mln shares for total cost of about $40.6 mln

June 9 TechTarget Inc :

* Accepted for purchase 5.2 million shares , at a purchase price of $7.75 per share, for a total cost of approximately $40.6 million

* Immediately following purchase, TechTarget will have approximately 27.2 million shares of common stock outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)