2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Agios Pharma reports initial data from phase 1 study of AG-519 in healthy volunteers

June 9 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios reports initial data from phase 1 study of ag-519 in healthy volunteers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

