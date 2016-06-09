版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 22:34 BJT

BRIEF-Conagra Foods discontinues use of PHOs in all spreads

June 9 Conagra Foods Inc :

* As of June 2, discontinued use of partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) in manufacturing of all spreads in company's portfolio Source text - bit.ly/1TXD11X Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐