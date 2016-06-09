版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-GM says Alicia Boler-Davis will become EVP, Global manufacturing

June 9 General Motors Co

* Alicia Boler-Davis Will Become Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing; She Succeeds Jim Deluca Source (bit.ly/1UiuZEt) Further company coverage:

