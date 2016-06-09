BRIEF-Joan Robinson-Berry to lead Boeing South Carolina

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Boeing Co:
* Boeing names new leader in South Carolina, additional organization changes streamline 787 program
* Joan Robinson-Berry will assume leadership of Boeing South Carolina (BSC), succeeding Beverly Wyse
* Announced changes to further integrate the North Charleston site into the overall 787 program
* Beverly Wyse named President for Shared Services Group, company's unit that provides common internal services
* 787 program will streamline 787 production system under leadership of Mark Jenks, 787 program Vice President and General Manager Further company coverage:
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: