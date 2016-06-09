BRIEF-Joan Robinson-Berry to lead Boeing South Carolina

June 9 Boeing Co:

* Boeing names new leader in South Carolina, additional organization changes streamline 787 program

* Joan Robinson-Berry will assume leadership of Boeing South Carolina (BSC), succeeding Beverly Wyse

* Announced changes to further integrate the North Charleston site into the overall 787 program

* Beverly Wyse named President for Shared Services Group, company's unit that provides common internal services

* 787 program will streamline 787 production system under leadership of Mark Jenks, 787 program Vice President and General Manager Further company coverage: