BRIEF-Ipsen SA issues inaugural EUR300 mln 7-year notes

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Ipsen Sa
* Ipsen successfully issues inaugural eur300 million 7-year notes
* Notes mature on june 16, 2023 and pay interest at an annual rate of 1.875%.
* Transaction was more than 4 times over-subscribed
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship