公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 00:19 BJT

BRIEF-Ipsen SA issues inaugural EUR300 mln 7-year notes

June 9 Ipsen Sa

* Ipsen successfully issues inaugural eur300 million 7-year notes

* Notes mature on june 16, 2023 and pay interest at an annual rate of 1.875%.

* Transaction was more than 4 times over-subscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

