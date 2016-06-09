版本:
BRIEF-Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust files for mixed-shelf offering - SEC filing

June 9 Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust :

* Files for mixed-shelf offering; amount not disclosed - SEC filing Source text 1.usa.gov/1TY2GHN Further company coverage:

