版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-Franklin Resources reports 19.1 pct passive stake in Precision Drilling - SEC filing

June 9 Franklin Resources Inc reports 19.1 pct passive stake in precision Drilling Corp as of March 31 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WGE5Nt Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐