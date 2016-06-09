版本:
BRIEF-P&G files for direct stock purchase plan of 14.5 mln shares

June 9 Procter & Gamble Co

* Procter & Gamble Co files for direct stock purchase plan of 14,.5 million shares of its common stock - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WGF2p8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

