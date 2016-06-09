BRIEF-CTW Investment Group asks T-Mobile shareholder to support compensation clawback policy - SEC filing

June 9 CTW Investment Group:

* "Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to support T-Mobile US' executive compensation clawback policy - SEC filing

* Says proposal asks T-Mobile US Inc's compensation committee to adopt a policy for recoupment of executive incentive compensation

* "Urge" Deutsche Telekom Management board to examine link between changes in accounting assumptions, executive pay