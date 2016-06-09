BRIEF-Newtek Business Services declares Q2 dividend of $0.35/shr

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Newtek Business Services Corp:
* Newtek declares Q2 dividend of $0.35 per share
* Reconfirming its full year 2016 dividend forecast of $22.0 million, or $1.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: