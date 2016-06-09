BRIEF-Prothena reports results of Phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRX003

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports results of Phase 1 single ascending dose study of PRX003, demonstrating target engagement of the novel anti-MCAM antibody for inflammatory diseases
* All doses of PRX003 found to be safe and well tolerated
* Data from this study is expected in second half of 2017
* Neutralization of TH17 cells of greater than 95 percent
* Statistically significant dose-dependent duration of MCAM downregulation observed at PRX003 exposure levels that saturate MCAM
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship