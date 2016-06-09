版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-Invivo Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC filing

June 9 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1PjfBly) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

