公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Invivo says offering up to 587,950 shares issuable upon exercise of certain warrants

June 9 Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp

* Invivo Therapeutics Holdings says it is offering up to 587,950 shares of co's common stock issuable upon exercise of certain warrants Source text: (1.usa.gov/1U9pOpa) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

