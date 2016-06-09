BRIEF-Antero says entered purchase and sale agreement with to acquire about 55,000 net acres

June 9 Antero Resources Corp

* Says entered into purchase and sale agreement with a third party to acquire about 55,000 net acres

* Acres located primarily in Wetzel, Tyler and Doddridge Counties, West Virginia, including about 14 mmcfe/d of net production Source text : (1.usa.gov/25PxC4H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)