BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Antero Resources Corp
* Says entered into purchase and sale agreement with a third party to acquire about 55,000 net acres
* Acres located primarily in Wetzel, Tyler and Doddridge Counties, West Virginia, including about 14 mmcfe/d of net production Source text : (1.usa.gov/25PxC4H ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: