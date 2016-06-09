版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute ends quarterly cash dividend

June 9 Universal Technical Institute Inc

* Universal Technical Institute announces elimination of quarterly cash dividend

* Universal Technical Institute Inc says board of directors voted to eliminate quarterly cash dividend on UTI common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐