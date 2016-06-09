BRIEF-Universal Technical Institute ends quarterly cash dividend

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Universal Technical Institute announces elimination of quarterly cash dividend
* Universal Technical Institute Inc says board of directors voted to eliminate quarterly cash dividend on UTI common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: