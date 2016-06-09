版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Cardinal confirms dividend of $0.035/shr to be paid on July 15

June 9 Cardinal Energy Ltd

* Confirms that a dividend of $0.035 per common share will be paid on July 15, 2016 to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐