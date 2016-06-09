BRIEF-Trian reports 7.8 percent stake in Sysco Corp as of June 3

June 9 Trian Fund Management LP:

* Trian Fund Management LP reports 7.8 percent stake in Sysco Corp as of June 3, 2016 - SEC filing

* Trian Fund Management LP had reported a 7.07 percent stake in Sysco as of August 2015 Source text: (1.usa.gov/28nnYbz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)