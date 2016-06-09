BRIEF-Trian reports 7.8 percent stake in Sysco Corp as of June 3

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
June 9 Trian Fund Management LP:
* Trian Fund Management LP reports 7.8 percent stake in Sysco Corp as of June 3, 2016 - SEC filing
* Trian Fund Management LP had reported a 7.07 percent stake in Sysco as of August 2015
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: