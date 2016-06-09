版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-UK's regulator revokes initial enforcement order on Motorola-Airwave deal

June 9 UK's Competition and Markets Authority:

* UK's CMA says revoked initial enforcement order regarding completed acquisition by Motorola Solutions Inc Of Airwave Solutions Limited (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

