公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-LendingClub and hedge funds have discussed major funding deals - WSJ, citing sources

June 9 (Reuters) -

* LendingClub and hedge funds have discussed major funding deals - WSJ, citing sources

* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group,Soros Fund Management,Third Point discussed with LendingClub to fund as much as $5 bln in loans - WSJ,citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/22VjMfn) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

