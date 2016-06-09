版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Seaspan announces public offering of Series G cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares

June 9 Seaspan Corp

* Seaspan announces public offering of series g cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

