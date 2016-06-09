版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Navistar International partners with GM to manufacture cutaway model of G Van

June 9 Navistar International Corp

* Navistar partners with gm to manufacture cutaway g van

* Reached an agreement with general motors to make cutaway model of g van at Springfield, Ohio starting in first half of 2017

* Navistar and gm are not disclosing any further details of agreement at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐