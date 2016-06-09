版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日

BRIEF-Endologix reports positive clinical data on Nellix Evas system from a multicenter study in Italy

June 9 Endologix Inc

* Endologix reports positive clinical data on the Nellix Evas system from a multicenter study in Italy

* 88% of patients were treated within device instructions for use with 100% procedural technical success achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

