公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Schlumberger picks former BG, Statoil boss Helge Lund as new CEO - WSJ

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Schlumberger picks former BG, Statoil boss Helge Lund as new CEO - WSJ Source text - (on.wsj.com/1RYe6ZZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

